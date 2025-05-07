China supports UN's central role in promoting global AI governance: envoy

Xinhua) 13:21, May 07, 2025

Fu Cong (R, front), China's permanent representative to the United Nations, speaks at a side event of the Group of Friends for International Cooperation on AI Capacity-Building at the UN headquarters in New York, May 6, 2025. China will support the central role of the United Nations in promoting global artificial intelligence (AI) governance, a Chinese envoy said on Tuesday. AI, as a strategic technology leading the new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, is profoundly reshaping people's work and life, said Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, at a side event of the Group of Friends for International Cooperation on AI Capacity-Building. (Xinhua/Xie E)

UNITED NATIONS, May 6 (Xinhua) -- China will support the central role of the United Nations in promoting global artificial intelligence (AI) governance, a Chinese envoy said on Tuesday.

AI, as a strategic technology leading the new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, is profoundly reshaping people's work and life, said Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, at a side event of the Group of Friends for International Cooperation on AI Capacity-Building.

Fu said that in October 2023, China put forward the Global AI Governance Initiative, offering China's approach to global AI governance -- AI governance should be discussed by all, promoted by all, and the benefits of AI shared by all.

"Capacity-building has long been a cornerstone of global AI governance," said Fu.

He recalled that in July 2024, the UN General Assembly (UNGA) adopted by consensus the resolution tabled by China together with the core group on AI capacity-building. After that, China launched the AI Capacity-Building Action Plan for Good and for All, and initiated, together with Zambia, the Group of Friends for International Cooperation on AI Capacity-Building. These efforts are aimed at fostering broad partnerships, and taking concrete steps to implement the UNGA resolution and the Global Digital Compact, so as to make sure that the benefits of digital transformation are enjoyed by all, and that no country and no one is left behind.

"When it comes to AI capacity-building cooperation, China not only leads with initiatives, but also with actions," he said.

Fu noted that since the adoption of the UNGA resolution, China have convened two productive seminars in Beijing and Shanghai, bringing together over 180 participants from more than 40 countries. The seminars have provided valuable platforms to share best practices and discuss the way forward for global AI governance.

In addition, last month, China and Zambia sent questionnaires on behalf of the Group of Friends to the broader UN membership and international organizations, to solicit their views and expectations for the Group, he said, adding that based on the feedback, China will hold regular Group of Friends activities to facilitate policy exchanges, knowledge sharing, and practical cooperation.

The ambassador reaffirmed China's commitment to promoting AI for good and for all. "We will continue to uphold fairness and inclusiveness, respect and protect the rights of developing countries to develop and utilize AI on an equal footing, champion collaborative governance, and support the central role of the UN in promoting global AI governance," he stressed.

"I am confident that with our concerted efforts, we will be able to contribute to a more inclusive development of AI that is beneficial to all," Fu said.

A side event of the Group of Friends for International Cooperation on AI Capacity-Building is held at the UN headquarters in New York, May 6, 2025. China will support the central role of the United Nations in promoting global artificial intelligence (AI) governance, a Chinese envoy said on Tuesday. AI, as a strategic technology leading the new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, is profoundly reshaping people's work and life, said Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, at a side event of the Group of Friends for International Cooperation on AI Capacity-Building. (Xinhua/Xie E)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)