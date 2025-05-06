Chinese institute launches AI-powered research platform "ScienceOne"

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- The Institute of Automation of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has unveiled an AI-driven research platform, ScienceOne, marking a significant step toward transforming traditional research methods through AI automation.

Developed to overcome the limitations of generic AI models in scientific research, ScienceOne integrates advanced capabilities in data comprehension, computational optimization, and reasoning evaluation.

The platform's debut features two flagship tools: S1-Literature, an AI literature assistant capable of synthesizing thousands of papers into structured reviews and providing in-depth analysis tools like concept mapping and citation tracing; and S1-ToolChain, a workflow orchestrator that autonomously coordinates over 300 specialized scientific tools.

Developed in collaboration with CAS institutes, including the Computer Network Information Center and the National Science Library, ScienceOne leverages scientific literature databases and multidisciplinary expertise to support fields such as mathematics, physics, and materials science.

