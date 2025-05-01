China launches special crackdown on abuse of AI technology

Xinhua) 10:20, May 01, 2025

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- China's top internet regulator has issued a circular announcing the launch of a three-month nationwide campaign to crack down on the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

According to the circular issued by the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission and made public on Wednesday, the campaign will be carried out in two phases.

The first phase will focus on strengthening the management of relevant sources, including removing unauthorized AI applications, enhancing the regulation of AI-generated content and related technologies, and encouraging online platforms to improve their ability to identify and verify violations.

The second phase will target specific issues such as the use of AI to create and disseminate rumors, misinformation, obscene content, impersonation, and instances of "internet trolling."

This phase will also focus on removing illegal and harmful content, while penalizing violations committed by relevant accounts, multi-channel network (MCN) organizations and online platforms, according to the circular.

