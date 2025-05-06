Gaoping in N China's Shanxi launches 10th cross-Strait exchange event on culture of Emperor Yan

People's Daily Online) 15:30, May 06, 2025

The 10th cross-Strait exchange event on the culture of Emperor Yan (Shennong), a legendary ancestor of the Chinese nation, is held in Gaoping city, north China's Shanxi Province, on May 5, 2025. (Photo/Shanxi Daily)

The 10th cross-Strait exchange event on the culture of Emperor Yan (Shennong), a legendary ancestor of the Chinese nation, was held in Gaoping city, north China's Shanxi Province, on May 5, 2025.

The event, themed "Worshiping Emperor Yan and Seeking Roots in Gaoping," brought together Chinese descendants both at home and abroad to pay homage to their common ancestor and promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

In the morning, local residents, Taiwan compatriots, and overseas Chinese gathered in front of the mausoleum of Emperor Yan to honor their ancestor through traditional ceremonial rites. Worship ceremonies were held simultaneously at Shennong temples across Taiwan, while an online worship platform was launched at the same time.

The event was jointly hosted by the Association for Yan Huang Culture of China and the Association for Yan Huang Culture of Shanxi, and organized by the Gaoping research association for the culture of Emperor Yan.

It included a rich variety of activities such as the Emperor Yan worship ceremony, cultural exchanges, youth programs, women's friendship events, and economic and trade discussions. These activities aimed to further strengthen the bond of kinship between both sides of the Taiwan Strait, enhance the sense of national belonging, identity, and pride, and forge a sense of community for the Chinese nation.

With its rich historical heritage of Emperor Yan, long-standing worship traditions, and a relatively complete cultural system centered on Emperor Yan, Gaoping is recognized as the hometown of Emperor Yan, who is revered by people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

