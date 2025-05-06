China welcomes EU leaders to visit China: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:24, May 06, 2025

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to visit China for a new round of China-EU Summit at a proper time, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said here Tuesday.

