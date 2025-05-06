Commentary: 50 years on, China-EU partnership remain a stabilizing force amid global uncertainties

This photo taken on Dec. 3, 2024 shows the 100,000th China-Europe freight train at Duisburg Intermodal Terminal (DIT) in Duisburg, Germany. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)

Over the decades, China-EU ties have become a central pillar of the global landscape, shaping developments in politics, security, trade, investment, technology and environmental cooperation.

BRUSSELS, May 5 (Xinhua) -- Fifty years ago, on May 6, 1975, China and the European Economic Community -- the precursor to today's European Union (EU) -- established diplomatic relations, marking a pivotal moment in modern international diplomacy.

As the international order faces new headwinds -- from geopolitical tensions to economic fragmentation and disruptions in global supply chains -- the China-EU relationship stands out as a crucial stabilizing force.

Reflecting on the development of China-EU bilateral relations over the past 50 years, the most valuable asset is mutual respect, the most powerful impetus is mutual benefit, the greatest unifying consensus is multilateralism, and the most accurate characterization is a cooperation partner.

The China-EU partnership is particularly evident in economic and trade relations. China and the EU enjoy complementary strengths and mutual benefits in economic and trade cooperation, forging a synergy that speaks for itself. Official data showed that bilateral trade grew from 2.4 billion U.S. dollars to 780 billion dollars over the past five decades.

Across numerous sectors, especially automotive and luxury industries, Europe contributes design expertise, regulatory rigor and innovation, while China brings high-quality manufacturing, skilled labor and a vast and dynamic consumer base. Together, they have created jobs, revitalized industries and boosted global growth.

The China-EU freight train service has also become a vital artery for bilateral trade. A major milestone in this growing partnership was reached late last year, when the 100,000th China-Europe freight train arrived in Duisburg, Germany, underscoring the scale, resilience and growing relevance of this transcontinental link.

China also leads in global green technology, advanced manufacturing and digital infrastructure, areas that strongly resonate with the EU's goals of carbon neutrality and digital transformation.

With over 400 million middle-income earners, China is not only the world's factory, but also a fast-growing consumer market. According to the Rhodium Group, China's total consumption has kept pace with economies of similar size, and over the past two decades, its consumption growth has significantly outstripped countries with comparable GDP per capita levels.

Beyond economic and trade cooperation, China and the EU share a deep commitment to global stability and multilateralism, which has guided their collaborative efforts on key international issues.

This photo shows a scene of the opening ceremony of 2025 Chengdu Europe Culture Season &European Culture Street in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

With no fundamental conflicts of interest or geopolitical contradictions between the two sides, China and the EU champion the central role of the United Nations, resolve international issues through dialogue, and oppose unilateral bullying. Over the past five decades, China-EU relations have not only fostered mutual development but also contributed significantly to global peace and prosperity.

From supporting the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear issue to advancing the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework and opposing decoupling and supply chain disruptions, China and Europe have consistently reinforced their shared commitment to a multilateral and multipolar world.

Calls for "decoupling" under the misleading label of "de-risking" represent a perilous gamble that could lead Europe toward self-sabotage. The real danger lies in turning away from one of the world's most dynamic economic powerhouses precisely when global stability and sustainable growth are urgently needed.

As major economies in the world, China and Europe share the responsibility to jointly uphold economic globalization and a fair international trade environment, resist unilateral bullying practices, and defend their legitimate rights and interests while safeguarding international fairness and justice.

As advocates of economic globalization and trade liberalization and strong supporters of the World Trade Organization, the two sides should enhance coordination, expand mutual openness and jointly uphold free and open trade and investment, while ensuring stable global industrial and supply chains.

After World War II, Europe rebuilt itself on the ideals of integration and mutual benefit. Visionaries like Robert Schuman believed that peace and prosperity were born from unity, not division.

This same philosophy should underpin the future ties between Europe and China: prioritizing openness over protectionism, dialogue over distrust, and partnership over exaggerated notions of "competition and systemic rivalry" that could cloud the two-way relations.

