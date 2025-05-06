Languages

Archive

Home>>

China, European Parliament decide to lift restrictions on exchanges: FM spokesperson

(Xinhua) 16:24, May 06, 2025

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- China and the European Parliament have decided to simultaneously and comprehensively lift restrictions on mutual exchanges as agreed by the two sides, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said here Tuesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)

Photos

Related Stories