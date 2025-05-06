Chinese EV brands attract visitors at e-mobility conference in Kenya

Xinhua) May 5

NAIROBI, May 5 (Xinhua) -- The third edition of the annual E-Mobility Stakeholders Conference and Expo kicked off on Monday in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, with Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) drawing considerable attention from attendees.

Lawrence Maringa, a 41-year-old car enthusiast, told Xinhua on Monday that he had seen electric vehicles on television, but had never sat or ridden inside green modes of transportation before.

"The Chinese models look very advanced, and I am surprised at how spacious and quiet they are," Maringa said as he admired the Chinese automotive brand Neta, which is distributed by Moja EV Kenya, a motor dealer.

Josephine Wanja, marketing manager at Moja EV, told Xinhua that visitors are especially impressed by the comfort, performance, and technology packed into the Chinese e-vehicle models, which retail at prices that make sense for the local market.

Wanja noted that increased fuel prices and environmental awareness are pushing more Kenyans to consider electric vehicle options.

The two-day event brought together more than 200 stakeholders from government, development agencies, and private sector innovators to explore opportunities for scaling up EVs, charging infrastructure, and policy frameworks.

Terry Nderitu, head of business at e-PureRides, a company that imports the Chinese motor brand Dongfeng, said many visitors, including motorcycle taxi operators, fleet managers, and city dwellers, came to the expo looking for practical solutions to daily transport needs.

Nderitu noted that Chinese EVs represent not just innovation but accessibility, and are a practical step toward sustainable mobility.

Samuel Odindo, a ride-hailing driver, said he was considering switching to an electric vehicle because of its lower operational costs.

Winnie Njenga, who is a sales executive at Loxea Kenya, a motor dealer that distributes the Chinese vehicle brand BYD, noted that for many visitors at the exhibition, it was their first direct interaction with EVs.

Njenga revealed that Chinese brands stand out not only for their modern aesthetics but also for their affordability, suitability to local conditions, and ability to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Hezbon Mose, president of the Electric Mobility Association of Kenya, said Chinese electric vehicles are helping bridge the gap between innovation and accessibility in Africa's emerging EV market.

Brian Waema, sales and information officer at Autopax, which imports the Chinese brand TailG electric motorbike, noted that potential clients are always amazed at the quietness and power of electric motorcycles.

Claire Njoki, a lawyer, remained optimistic that electric cars will become common on Kenyan roads, given the speed at which Chinese EV manufacturers are engineering automobiles in terms of reliability, spare parts, and after-sales service.

