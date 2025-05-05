Home>>
Reliable, stable Russia-China relations strengthen stability in the world: Putin
(Xinhua) 09:56, May 05, 2025
MOSCOW, May 4 (Xinhua) -- Reliable and stable Russia-China relations strengthen stability in the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a documentary aired Sunday on Rossiya-1 TV channel.
Putin said that when he first became Russian president 25 years ago, there were first signs that the center of economic growth would move to the Asia-Pacific region.
Russia has been actively developing relations with China, Putin noted, adding that the bilateral ties are strategic and profound today, as "turbulence in the world has not decreased, but only increased."
"And we have such reliable, stable relations, which, by the very fact of their existence, strengthen stability in the world," Putin added.
