Cats, dogs allowed to ride on Hong Kong's light rail connecting communities

May 03, 2025

HONG KONG, May 1 (Xinhua) -- Pet owners in Hong Kong are allowed to bring their cats and dogs to ride on the light rail on weekends and public holidays through a trial program, starting Thursday until further notice.

The trial scheme, launched by the MTR Corporation Limited in March and effective on Thursday, stipulated that a "Cat/Dog Carrying Pass" for pet owners is a must aside from their own fare and each pass-holder can only carry one cat/dog per ride.

MTR has laid out specific rules for the trial scheme to ensure railway operational safety, hygiene and well-being of traveling cats and dogs while minimizing the impact on other passengers, including specifications of the cat/dog carrier as well as boarding and alighting locations.

Yeung, a Hong Kong resident who took her dog along, told Xinhua that the new measure provides pet owners without private cars with another option, offering a cost-effective alternative to taxis. Also, since pets are required to travel in designated areas, it will not affect other passengers.

Cheris Lee Yuen-ling, chief of Operating and Metro Segment of MTR Corporation Limited, said that day one of the trial unfolded smoothly, and MTR is geared up to enhance cleanliness in the compartments and increase staff at busy stations to assist pet owners.

They are also monitoring feedback and may extend the trial beyond the initial two-month period if necessary, she added.

The light rail, operated by MTR Corporation Limited, serves the northwestern New Territories in Hong Kong.

