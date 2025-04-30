Way out of world's problems lies in multilateralism: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 16:21, April 30, 2025

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 29 (Xinhua) -- The way out of the problems in the world lies in upholding and practicing multilateralism, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Tuesday at a meeting of foreign ministers from the BRICS members and partner countries.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said all countries should make a choice in the face of the United States waving the tariff stick around the world.

He said China's response to the trade war is clear and firm: it will fight to the end if it must fight, and any talks must be based on equality and respect.

What China upholds is not only mutually beneficial cooperation, but also international rules, Wang added.

