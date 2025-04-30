Gas explosion, arson ruled out in China's deadly fire

Xinhua) 13:51, April 30, 2025

SHENYANG, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Authorities have ruled out gas explosion and arson as causes of the restaurant fire that killed 22 people and injured three others in northeast China's Liaoning Province.

Investigators are conducting investigations around leftover cigarette butts and electrical faults as possible causes, according to a press conference held on Wednesday in the city of Liaoyang.

The fatal blaze started at 12:25 p.m. on Tuesday in the restaurant in Liaoyang and the operator of the establishment has been detained by police.

Preliminary investigations have found that the fire broke out from the side of the entrance, and there were no gas pipelines installed inside the restaurant. The blaze was accelerated by the presence of furnishings made from flammable materials, along with strong winds. Additionally, the fire obstructed the exits, trapping victims who ultimately succumbed to the toxic fumes.

