Giant panda-themed art exhibition opens in Chengdu

People's Daily Online) 09:42, April 28, 2025

A giant panda sculpture is displayed during the "Panda Homeland: Culture & Creativity Contest" exhibition at Beihu Ecological Park in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Hong)

The "Panda Homeland: Culture & Creativity Contest" exhibition opened on April 22, 2025 at Beihu Ecological Park in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, featuring environmentally themed artwork designed to teach visitors about nature and conservation.

Shahbaz Khan, a representative of the UNESCO Regional Office for East Asia, said the exhibition not only displays creative artwork, but also brings people from different countries together to share ideas and cultures. He added that giant pandas, as ambassadors of Chinese culture, help connect people from around the world and stand for important values like caring for the environment and living in peace.

The exhibition runs through June 5, 2025.

Giant panda sculptures are displayed during the "Panda Homeland: Culture & Creativity Contest" exhibition at Beihu Ecological Park in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Hong)

Giant panda sculptures are displayed during the "Panda Homeland: Culture & Creativity Contest" exhibition at Beihu Ecological Park in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Hong)

Giant panda-themed artworks are displayed during the "Panda Homeland: Culture & Creativity Contest" exhibition at Beihu Ecological Park in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Hong)

A giant panda sculpture is displayed during the "Panda Homeland: Culture & Creativity Contest" exhibition at Beihu Ecological Park in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Hong)

A giant panda-themed painting is displayed during the "Panda Homeland: Culture & Creativity Contest" exhibition at Beihu Ecological Park in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Hong)

Giant panda-themed cultural products are displayed during the "Panda Homeland: Culture & Creativity Contest" exhibition at Beihu Ecological Park in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on April 22. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Hong)

A giant panda-themed artwork is displayed during the "Panda Homeland: Culture & Creativity Contest" exhibition at Beihu Ecological Park in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Hong)

A giant panda-themed artwork is displayed during the "Panda Homeland: Culture & Creativity Contest" exhibition at Beihu Ecological Park in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Hong)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)