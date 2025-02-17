Scientists identify new sauropod dinosaur species in SW China

February 17, 2025

This combo photo provided by the Chinese Academy of Sciences shows a photograph (above) and an outline drawing (below) of a fossilized dinosaur skeleton of Xingxiulong yueorum initially discovered in Lufeng City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Chinese Academy of Sciences/Handout via Xinhua)

KUNMING, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese scientists have identified a new species of Early Jurassic sauropod dinosaur, named Xingxiulong yueorum, based on a fossilized skeleton discovered in the country's southwestern Yunnan Province.

The dinosaur's fossil specimen was initially discovered in 2015 in Lufeng City. It is a well-preserved skeleton located posterior to the head, extending from the second dorsal vertebra to the twentieth caudal vertebra, along with the left scapula and nearly complete girdle and hind limbs.

Scientists believe the creature belongs to the Xingxiulong from the Lower Jurassic period and shares some similarities with the previously discovered Xingxiulong chengi, such as having four sacral vertebrae. However, it also has its own unique features, including a flat dorsal edge of the astragalus and two ossified phalanges on the fifth toe.

Additionally, the new species is larger, with an estimated length of 8 to 10 meters, compared to previous species, which measures 4 to 5 meters long.

The discovery was published online in the international journal Historical Biology earlier in February.

Lead researcher You Hailu with the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, said the discovery increased the diversity of dinosaurs in southwest China and provided new evidence for studying the evolution of sauropod dinosaurs.

