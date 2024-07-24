Danyang in E China's Jiangsu, a world leader in spectacle lens production

July 24, 2024

Danyang, a city in east China's Jiangsu Province, accounts for half of the world's spectacle lens production.

Known as the "capital of glasses," Danyang generates over 400 million spectacle lenses annually. The city currently hosts over 1,600 enterprises operating in the eyewear industry, employing more than 50,000 people.

