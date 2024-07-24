Danyang in E China becomes world's largest production base for spectacle lenses

Exiting Danyang Railway Station, you are greeted by a sign reading “Danyang Optical Center”.

Photo shows the Danyang Optical Center in Danyang city, east China's Jiangsu Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Nanhua)

“We are the ‘Capital of the World’s Eyewear’!” proudly claims Ms. Zhang, a Danyang local.

Danyang, a county-level city in east China's Jiangsu Province, has emerged as the largest production base for spectacle lenses in the world and the biggest eyewear distribution center in Asia, forming a complete industry chain that integrates design, research and development (R&D), and production. The eyewear industry has become a distinctive "calling card" for the city.

Danyang has more than 1,600 companies engaged in the eyewear industry and associated sectors, employing over 50,000 people. Every year, hundreds of millions of lenses are shipped worldwide from Danyang.

Photo shows a "dark factory" of Mingyue Optical Lens Co., Ltd. in Danyang city, east China's Jiangsu Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Renhong)

China has gradually caught up with international standards in the eyewear industry in terms of raw materials, R&D, and industrialization, said Wang Xueping, vice president of Mingyue Optical Lens Co., Ltd.

Wang added that the company has focused on the independent development of production equipment and intelligent upgrades in recent years to ensure production quality and efficiency.

"Compared to before, our upgraded factory has increased overall output by 20 percent," Wang noted.

A customer searches glasses on an e-commerce platform. (People's Daily Online/Xie Di)

Zhang Yan, secretary-general of the E-Commerce Chamber of Commerce in Danyang, said that e-commerce and short video platforms have effectively driven innovation in marketing methods, bringing new opportunities for both brands and individuals.

According to Wang, the rise of e-commerce platforms and short video platforms is profoundly influencing the consumer market. "Through online interactions, brands can promptly understand the latest market and consumer trends, enabling precision marketing and in turn promoting product and technological innovation," Wang said.

Relevant parties in the eyewear industry need to actively embrace digital transformation, closely follow changes in demand and marketing trends, and continuously enhance product competitiveness through technological innovation. Taking those steps while promoting brand building and marketing creativity will ensure unimpeded channels for brands to "go global," Zhang said.

