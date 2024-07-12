IOC reaffirms full confidence in WADA in Chinese swimmers' case

Xinhua) 10:02, July 12, 2024

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- The International Olympic Committee reaffirmed its full confidence in World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and its leadership in the fight against doping based on the report delivered by independent prosecutor Eric Cottier on WADA's handling of the China Anti-Doping Agency (CHINADA) case involving 23 swimmers from China in 2021.

"The report clarifies that there were no irregularities on the part of WADA in handling the case," the IOC told Xinhua through email on Thursday.

"The independent prosecutor had access to all WADA documents and materials, questioned a number of WADA employees on several occasions, and was assisted by other independent experts in the areas of criminal sciences, pharmacokinetics and law.

The report was approved by WADA's executive committee. The ExCo comprises democratically elected athlete representatives; public authority representatives from the United States of America, France, the African Union, Japan and New Zealand; three independent members from Australia, Italy and Argentina; and representatives of the Olympic Movement," the IOC added in the statement.

Based on this report, the IOC reaffirmed full confidence in WADA and its leadership, and appealed to all stakeholders to respect the supreme authority of WADA in the fight against doping.

"This respect forms the basis on which WADA was founded by the governments of the world and the Olympic Movement. This respect is essential for any fair international competition."

In the report, Cottier concluded that WADA had been unbiased and reasonable in handling the case.

"There is nothing in the file - which is complete - to suggest that WADA showed favoritism or deference, or in any way favored the 23 swimmers who tested positive for trimetazidine (TMZ) between 1 and 3 January 2021, when it proceeded to review CHINADA's decision to close the proceedings against them without further action," the report said.

"The Investigator did not find any evidence to suggest any interference or meddling in WADA's review, as described above, either within the Agency or externally, from any entity or institution, including CHINADA or the Chinese authorities.

"The investigation did not reveal any irregularities on the part of WADA in the review of CHINADA's decision; this review was detailed and covered all relevant issues in determining whether or not to appeal the decision," the report concluded.

