Flourishing goji berry industry generates wealth for farmers in NW China's Qinghai

People's Daily Online) 14:39, July 11, 2024

Photo shows Qaidam goji berries in Golmud city, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qihong)

The goji berry industry has emerged as a sector that fattens farmers' wallets in Golmud city, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province.

Located in the core area of the Qaidam Basin, Golmud boasts a large difference in temperature between day and night, little annual rainfall, large evaporation, low air humidity, abundant light and heat resources, and relatively fewer plant pests and diseases, which create ideal conditions for goji berry cultivation, said Liu Yanhong, deputy head of the city's agricultural and animal husbandry bureau.

The Qaidam Basin is one of the best goji berry-producing areas in China, with the flavonoid content in Qaidam goji berry about 30 percent higher than in other production areas. In December 2016, the Qaidam goji berry was recognized as a geographical indication product in China.

Jiang De, a goji berry grower in a town in Golmud city, said locals are willing to grow goji berries and are living a life as sweet as the fruit.

Photo shows goji berry products at an exhibition. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qihong)

"My annual income per mu (667 square meters) has increased from 1,000 yuan ($137.52) for grain crops to 4,000 to 10,000 yuan for goji berries," Jiang noted.

The city is now promoting the high-quality development of the goji berry industry that covers production, processing and sales, focusing on extending the industrial and value chains of the sector and creating an efficient supply chain.

"This year, we introduced technologies to keep the freshness of goji berries, enabling them to avoid problems during the storage process and increase the added value of goji berry products," said Yan Qingfen, deputy general manager of Golmud Nongken Group Co. Ltd.

Photo shows an organic goji berry planting base in Golmud city, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

In Golmud city, the planting of goji berries has created jobs. During the harvest season from August to October every year, over 6,000 migrant workers are needed to pick goji berries in the city.

