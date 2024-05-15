Ecological monitoring index of China's Sanjiangyuan National Park receives approval

XINING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- A standard for the ecological monitoring index of Sanjiangyuan National Park in northwest China's Qinghai Province has passed expert review and will be released at a later date.

According to the Sanjiangyuan National Park Administration, the standard, compiled by the administration, provides a unified and systematic methodological basis for ecological monitoring in Sanjiangyuan, ensuring the accuracy and comparability of data collection.

Through comprehensive monitoring of land resources, forest resources, biodiversity and other dimensions, the changing trends of the ecological environment can be timely and accurately assessed. It also provides a scientific basis for decision-making processes concerning ecological protection, said the administration.

Located on the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau, the Sanjiangyuan region serves as the headwaters for the Yangtze, Yellow and Lancang rivers, and is known as the "Water Tower of Asia." It is a crucial ecological security barrier in China.

