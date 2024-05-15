China guides college graduates in supporting western development

Xinhua) 09:33, May 15, 2024

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have pledged further guidance and support for college students participating in a voluntary service program in China's less-developed western region.

During a national video conference discussing the "Go West" program for the period of 2024 to 2025, the Central Committee of the China Communist Youth League (CCYL) emphasized the importance of enhancing the high-quality development of western China.

According to an official statement issued on Tuesday, volunteers are called upon to contribute to key areas such as technological innovation, rural revitalization, green development, social services, and border defense.

Efforts should be made to foster a stronger sense of community for the Chinese nation through exchanges among youth of various ethnic groups, the statement notes, which also called for enhanced support and care for volunteers.

Launched in 2003, the "Go West" program is a collaborative endeavor that aims to send university graduates to volunteer in education, health, agriculture and social management sectors in the country's western region for a period of one to three years.

According to the CCYL Central Committee, the program has played a crucial role in bolstering development in the western and northeastern parts of China. It has also assisted the country's efforts to promote prosperity and stability in border areas, and facilitate the employment of university graduates.

