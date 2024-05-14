China auto association slams U.S. protectionism in NEV industry

People visit an auto show in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) has denounced the U.S. exaggeration of overcapacity concerns and national security fears regarding China's new energy vehicle (NEV) industry as a classic case of trade protectionism.

Fu Bingfeng, CAAM's executive vice president and secretary-general, has emphasized that such protectionist and isolationist actions "shouldn't be the themes" of the NEV sector.

Fu made the remarks amid reports of planned new tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles by the United States.

A global vision and an open mindset are needed to promote the robust development of the automotive manufacturing industry, Fu said, underlining China's commitment to a high level of openness that promises greater market opportunities for global automotive companies.

The CAAM recently released the first set of inspection results concerning vehicle data processing, affirming the compliance with data security standards for 76 vehicle models across six companies, namely, BYD, Li Auto, Lotus, Hozon New Energy, Tesla and NIO.

Fu highlighted the importance of secure automotive data processing as a new benchmark for the advancement of smart vehicles, noting that the CAAM has upheld the principle of equal treatment for both domestic and international players.

"Tesla, the only foreign-funded auto company in this set of inspection results, has actively participated as it recognizes the future consumer trends of autonomous driving in the vast Chinese market," Fu said.

CAAM is a self-regulatory, non-profit social organization composed of enterprises, institutions and groups that are engaged in the production and operation of complete vehicles, auto parts and related industries in China.

The Beijing-based association is a permanent council member of the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers and has established close ties with international automotive industry organizations as well as automotive-related organizations from many countries and regions.

