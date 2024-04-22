China to become PNG's most trustworthy partner in development course: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 13:23, April 22, 2024

Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea (PNG) James Marape meets with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, April 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

PORT MORESBY, April 21 (Xinhua) -- China will become the most trustworthy partner for Papua New Guinea (PNG) in the latter's development process, visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Sunday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with PNG Prime Minister James Marape.

Wang appreciated Marape's firm pursuit of a positive and friendly policy towards China, saying that the PNG prime minister was not only the sole Pacific island country leader to visit China during the COVID-19 pandemic, but also among the first to do so after the pandemic, representing the Pacific island region at the third Belt and Road Summit Forum for International Cooperation.

China and PNG have consistently offered firm support to each other on issues related to their core interests, consolidating the political foundation of bilateral ties. The two countries have also expanded and deepened their mutually beneficial cooperation, providing continuous momentum to their national development and revitalization, said Wang.

The Chinese foreign minister pointed out that PNG, with huge potential and unique advantages, is accelerating its development and revitalization, and can absolutely turn into a more prosperous, independent, and influential country.

Noting that China will become the most reliable partner in the development process of PNG, Wang said the Chinese side is ready to quicken negotiations of a free trade agreement with the PNG, as well as boost cooperation in such fields as economy and trade, energy, finance, infrastructure for more achievements to benefit the two peoples.

For his part, Marape said China has a long history of friendly exchanges with Pacific island countries, including PNG, calling China a sincere good friend for his country.

The PNG prime minister noted that bilateral relations between Papua New Guinea and China have taken deep roots, covered broad areas, and yielded fruitful results. The Chinese government, people, and enterprises have contributed to Papua New Guinea's economic and social development and improved people's well-being.

PNG will keep its promise, unswervingly adhere to the one-China principle, and stay committed to a friendly policy toward China under any circumstances, Marape said.

Seeing economic development as a primary task for developing countries, Marape noted that China's development has provided impetus for world economic growth and brought pivotal opportunities to other countries.

PNG is willing to learn from China's successful experience and push forward mutually beneficial cooperation with China in various fields to achieve sustainable development, Marape added.

During his visit, Wang also held talks with PNG Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko. The two ministers also held a joint press conference.

