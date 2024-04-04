3 dead, 10 injured in fire at south China nursing home

Xinhua) 15:17, April 04, 2024

GUANGZHOU, April 4 (Xinhua) -- Three were killed and 10 others were injured in a fire that broke out at a nursing home in south China's Guangdong Province on Thursday, said local authorities.

The fire broke out at the Kangyi nursing home in Dongguan City around 4:21 a.m. Thursday and was extinguished at 4:48 a.m., according to the city's emergency management bureau.

Among the 10 injured, one is in critical condition and the others are in stable condition. Relevant investigation into the accident is underway.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Wu Chaolan)