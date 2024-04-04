German Cup: Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf

Nathan Tella (R) of Bayer 04 Leverkusen vies with Joshua Quarshie (C) of Fortuna Dusseldorf during the German Cup semifinals football match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Fortuna Dusseldorf in Leverkusen, Germany, April 3, 2024. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

Amine Adli (L) of Bayer 04 Leverkusen celebrates scoring with his teammate Edmond Tapsoba during the German Cup semifinals football match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Fortuna Dusseldorf in Leverkusen, Germany, April 3, 2024. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

Florian Wirtz (L) of Bayer 04 Leverkusen scores a penalty kick during the German Cup semifinals football match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Fortuna Dusseldorf in Leverkusen, Germany, April 3, 2024. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

Players of Bayer 04 Leverkusen acknowledge the spectators after winning the German Cup semifinals football match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Fortuna Dusseldorf in Leverkusen, Germany, April 3, 2024. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

Robert Andrich (upper) of Bayer 04 Leverkusen vies with Felix Klaus of Fortuna Dusseldorf during the German Cup semifinals football match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Fortuna Dusseldorf in Leverkusen, Germany, April 3, 2024. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

