German Cup: Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf
Nathan Tella (R) of Bayer 04 Leverkusen vies with Joshua Quarshie (C) of Fortuna Dusseldorf during the German Cup semifinals football match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Fortuna Dusseldorf in Leverkusen, Germany, April 3, 2024. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)
Amine Adli (L) of Bayer 04 Leverkusen celebrates scoring with his teammate Edmond Tapsoba during the German Cup semifinals football match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Fortuna Dusseldorf in Leverkusen, Germany, April 3, 2024. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)
Florian Wirtz (L) of Bayer 04 Leverkusen scores a penalty kick during the German Cup semifinals football match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Fortuna Dusseldorf in Leverkusen, Germany, April 3, 2024. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)
Players of Bayer 04 Leverkusen acknowledge the spectators after winning the German Cup semifinals football match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Fortuna Dusseldorf in Leverkusen, Germany, April 3, 2024. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)
Robert Andrich (upper) of Bayer 04 Leverkusen vies with Felix Klaus of Fortuna Dusseldorf during the German Cup semifinals football match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Fortuna Dusseldorf in Leverkusen, Germany, April 3, 2024. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)
Photos
- Migratory birds spotted in Karamay, NW China's Xinjiang
- Tourist-dedicated New Orient Express gears up to offer luxury train travel around NW China's Xinjiang
- Spectacular sea of blooming rapeseed flowers attracts tourists to Yueqing, E China's Zhejiang
- Rare bird species spotted in north China's grassland
Related Stories
- Bayern, Cottbus, Duisburg make German Cup semifinals
- Bayern, Schalke and Wolfsburg get through at German Cup
- Bremen lifts German Cup
- Karlsruhe, Duisburg shine at Bundesliga first round
- Newcomer Karlsruhe upsets Nurnberg in Bundesliga
- Schalke sweeps Trier 9-0 at German Cup
- Leverkusen kicked out of German Cup
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.