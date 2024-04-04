Philippine senator warns of counter-China moves leading to "dangerous path"

Xinhua) 14:44, April 04, 2024

MANILA, April 4 (Xinhua) -- Imee Marcos, chair of the Philippine Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, has voiced her disagreement with the government's recent measures to counter China in the South China Sea, saying that such actions are leading the country down a "dangerous path."

"Emotion rather than reason has prevailed in our maritime conflict with China and is leading us down a dangerous path that will cost us more than just Filipino pride," the senator said in a statement released on Monday.

The statement came after an executive order was signed to create a National Maritime Council, allowing the Philippines to accept "donations, contributions, grants, bequests or gifts from domestic and foreign sources" to enhance its defense build-up.

"Such largesse has been the fuel to never-ending conflict," said the lawmaker, who is also sister to Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos.

She added that her country should instead seek solutions for peace, warning that every action that may put Filipinos in danger is a "gross irresponsibility and must be avoided at all costs."

"To prevent yet another regional conflict, what we need instead are solutions for peace from those who claim to be our genuine allies," she said.

