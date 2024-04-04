Chinese VP meets Royal Philips CEO
Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Roy Jakobs, chief executive officer of Royal Philips, in Beijing, capital of China, April 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)
BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Roy Jakobs, chief executive officer of Royal Philips, in Beijing on Wednesday.
Han said that the Chinese economy had got off to a good start this year and remained the biggest engine of global growth.
By promoting high-quality development and high-level opening-up, China will inject more certainty and stability into the world and bring new opportunities to companies of all countries, including Philips, Han said.
Expressing appreciation for China's economic and social development, Jakobs said Philips was optimistic about the potential and huge opportunities of China's economic development.
He said Philips will continue to cultivate the Chinese market and promote medical and health exchanges and cooperation between the Netherlands and China.
