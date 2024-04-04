China's top anti-graft body vows intensified crackdown on misconduct, corruption

Xinhua) April 04, 2024

BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- The campaign to eradicate misconduct and corruption that occur at people's doorsteps will be intensified, according to a meeting held Wednesday by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and the National Commission of Supervision.

Addressing the meeting, Liu Jinguo, a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee and deputy secretary of the CCDI, said that the crackdown was of great concern to the public and bore on the foundations of the CPC's governance.

Liu urged disciplinary inspection and supervisory agencies at all levels to timely respond to misconduct and corruption tips. The agencies should launch careful and thorough investigations on suspected offenses that have wide and adverse impacts to the public, he added.

Moreover, Liu emphasized the importance of securing access to fairness and justice for the people and called for efforts to ensure the crackdown meets the people's expectations.

