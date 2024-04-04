New project launched to boost grain trade in East Africa
NAIROBI, April 3 (Xinhua) -- The Eastern Africa Grain Council (EAGC), a regional umbrella body of the grain sector, on Wednesday launched a three-year project to boost regional trade in grains.
Gerald Masila, the executive director of the EAGC, announced the project, titled "Strengthening Competitiveness in Export-Oriented Staple Food Value Chains in East Africa," during a press briefing in Nairobi, Kenya's capital. The objective of the project is to facilitate cross-border trade in grains such as rice, maize and sorghum, with Kenya as the destination market and Tanzania and Uganda as suppliers due to their surplus production.
"The project aims to develop enterprise-level capacities and institutional mechanisms to scale up Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) standards and quality compliance, thereby increasing export-oriented grain trade," Masila said.
He added that the scheme is expected to enhance grain exports within the region through strategies such as grain business hubs operated by farmers. These hubs will utilize technology to enhance grain quality and stimulate trade.
Joseph Kimote, the vice-chairman and Kenya country director of EAGC, said that the project's goal is to foster cross-border collaboration and innovation within the staple food value chains. "By empowering farmers and strengthening market linkages among small traders, we aim to create a more resilient and inclusive grain sector in East Africa," he said.
