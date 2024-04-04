Delegation of Taiwan youth led by Ma Ying-jeou visits Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou

Xinhua) 09:57, April 04, 2024

Students of Sun Yat-sen University and young people from Taiwan talk to each other in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 3, 2024. A delegation of young people from Taiwan led by Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, visited the university on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, addresses an event at the Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 3, 2024. A delegation of young people from Taiwan led by Ma visited the university on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Young people from both sides of the Taiwan Strait pose for a group photo at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 3, 2024. A delegation of young people from Taiwan led by Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, visited the university on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Hong Zehua)

Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, and members of a delegation of young people from Taiwan visit the former site of the Huangpu (Whampoa) Military Academy in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 3, 2024. A delegation of young people from Taiwan led by Ma visited the former site of the Huangpu (Whampoa) Military Academy on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

