In pics: Farmers harvest loquats in Yunxiao, SE China's Fujian

April 03, 2024

A farmer picks loquats in Yunxiao county, Zhangzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Changqian)

It is loquat harvest season in Yunxiao county, Zhangzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. The mountains are adorned with golden loquat fruits, and farmers are busy picking them in their orchards.

Once picked, the fresh fruits are sorted, packaged, and shipped to different parts of the country. Yunxiao county has a rich history of loquat cultivation, and is recognized as the "hometown of loquats" in China. The county currently has around 80,000 mu (5,333.33 hectares) of land dedicated to loquat planting.

A tourist takes photos of loquats in Yunxiao county, Zhangzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Changqian)

A farmer sorts freshly picked loquats in Yunxiao county, Zhangzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Jian Yinjiao)

Photo shows yellow loquats hanging from a tree branch. (People's Daily Online/Jian Yinjiao)

Farmers sell freshly picked loquats in Yunxiao county, Zhangzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Changqian)

Aerial photo shows a high-standard loquat plantation in Yunxiao county, Zhangzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Changqian)

