China expects 8.4 bln passenger trips made during Spring Festival travel rush

Xinhua) 16:21, March 06, 2024

Passengers board a train at Changchun Station, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- As the Spring Festival travel rush comes to an end, it is expected that more than 8.4 billion interregional trips have been made in China during the period, data from the Ministry of Transport (MOT) showed on Tuesday.

The annual travel rush, which began on Jan. 26 and ends on Tuesday, is usually a period of high demand for transportation as people return home to reunite with their families.

Passengers board a ship at Yantai Port, east China's Shandong Province, March 5, 2024. (Photo by Tang Ke/Xinhua)

Passengers prepare to board a train at Nanjing railway station, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 5, 2024. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

Passengers prepare to board a train at Nanjing railway station, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 5, 2024. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

Passengers wait to board their trains at Tianjin West Railway Station in north China's Tianjin, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Passengers pass through automatic ticket-checking gates at Xiamen North Railway Station in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A crew member offers help to a passenger at Xiamen North Railway Station in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

An aerial photo taken on March 5, 2024 shows motor vehicles boarding a "ro-ro" (roll-on/roll-off) ship at Yantai Port in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Tang Ke/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)