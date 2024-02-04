Former Trump official Mike Gill dies after being shot in carjacking spree in D.C.

February 04, 2024

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- Former Trump official Mike Gill died on Saturday, a few days after being shot during a deadly carjacking rampage in the U.S. capital of Washington, D.C., Fox News reported.

Gill, who previously served as chief of staff at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission during former President Donald Trump's administration, was senior vice president for Capital Markets at the Housing Policy Council when he died.

Gill was attacked on Monday afternoon, the first of many reported in a carjacking rampage.

Police said the suspected gunman, identified as 28-year-old Artell Cunningham, entered Gill's car that was parked in the 900 block of K. Street in northwest Washington and shot Gill inside.

There were two shootings by the same suspect, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser told a press conference, calling the events an "unthinkable tragedy."

Early Tuesday morning, Cunningham was fatally shot by New Carrollton police officers after he allegedly moved toward them while armed at an intersection in Lanham, Maryland.

Police said they believe the suspect suffered from mental health issues. The investigation is still underway.

