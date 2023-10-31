Buckwheat Flowers Bring Prosperity in East China's Linchuan District

When it's buckwheat flower blooming season, the white flowers sprawling over 30 mu (about 2 hectares) create idyllic views that not only enchant buzzing bees but also boost revenues for residents at Shanxia Village under Longxi Town in Linchuan District of Fuzhou City, east China’s Jiangxi Province.

“Buckwheat is a feast to the eyes. It holds multi-faucet values. It can be used in brewery or grinded to flour. It also has a high yield of over 150 kilograms per mu,” says buckwheat grower Zhang Shoulong, adding the buckwheat wine can be sold at a price as high as 400 yuan (about $54) per kilogram.

Witnessing Zhang success, Jiang Changrong expanded his buckwheat cultivation last year. Jiang grew the crops on the high terrain, a well-drained condition that meets buckwheat's growing needs. Buckwheat has a low requirement on soil, with little spraying requirement and a short growth cycle. From planting to harvesting, buckwheat matures in just over 70 days.

Meanwhile, Zou Baoyuan sees another opportunity from the plant. Inspired by the tourists drawn by the buckwheat flowers, he started an agritainment business that accommodates around 60 people every day.

“Our village is beautiful in all seasons, with cole flowers in spring, lotuses in summer and now buckwheat flowers. I am sure there will be more tourists in the future,” said the confident Zou.

Now, seeing that the prospering buckwheat industry at Shanxia Village, Longxi Town now encourages more people to be committed to buckwheat cultivation. By far, the buckwheat growing has covered nearly 100 mu in the town. (Guo Hao)

