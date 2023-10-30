China expands sport opportunities for disabled people

People's Daily Online) 14:44, October 30, 2023

At the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, Chinese athlete Shi Yiting clinches the gold medal in the women's 200-meter T36 final. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

In recent years, China has made strides in developing sports for people with disabilities, and the competitive athletic performance within this community has steadily improved. Additionally, there has been a significant expansion of grassroots sports programs and activities targeting individuals with disabilities nationwide.

In China, an increasing number of athletes with disabilities are participating in both domestic and international sporting events.

In 1984, at the 7th Paralympic Games held in New York, a Chinese delegation comprising 24 athletes with disabilities participated in athletics, swimming, and table tennis events, achieving remarkable success.

Since then, the China Disabled Persons' Federation (CDPF) has consistently provided opportunities for athletes with disabilities to compete in the Paralympic Games, steadily improving their performance.

Throughout the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020), Chinese athletes participated in 160 international sporting events for individuals with disabilities, securing a total of 1,114 gold medals.

Since its third edition in 1992, the National Games for Persons with Disabilities has been officially included in the series of major sporting events approved by the State Council, and is held every four years.

In addition to the National Games, various single-sport events for individuals with disabilities are also held across the country, attracting wide participation.

China now hosts 40 state-level sports training centers for people with disabilities.

"The passion I have for table tennis is what drives me forward," shared Feng Panfeng, a Chinese table tennis player who played at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China.

In 2000, an illness confined Feng to a wheelchair, but it was a table tennis exhibition at his school by a professional player with disabilities that ignited his love for the sport.

Feng's dedication fast-tracked him to the national team, eventually earning him gold medals in four consecutive Paralympic Games.

Yong Zhijun, an official with the CDPF, disclosed that 29 Chinese delegations participated in international sporting events this year, clinching over 500 medals, including 214 golds.

China prioritizes individuals with disabilities in its national fitness initiatives like Healthy China and aims to ascend as a leading sports nation.

Nationwide sports activities for people with disabilities are being organized to enhance sports services, diversify resources, strengthen research and education, and promote the engagement of people with disabilities in rehabilitation and fitness sports.

According to the CDPF, the percentage of people with disabilities participating in cultural and sports programs in their communities across China rose from 6.8 percent in 2015 to 23.9 percent in 2021.

"Sports have changed my life and allowed me to be myself," said Paralympic cross-country skier Li Panpan, who won bronze medals in a long-distance sitting event and a short-distance sprint event at the Beijing Winter Paralympics.

Li said sports not only strengthen her physically but also make her more optimistic. "I hope more people with disabilities can join sports," Li noted.

CDPF official You Liang said that sports help people with disabilities improve their physical fitness and health and enrich their cultural lives, allowing them to lead more fulfilling lives.

