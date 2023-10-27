Belt and Road lawyers association boosts international legal cooperation

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Belt and Road International Lawyers Association, a China-initiated international organization focusing on providing legal services, has made great strides in building a platform for legal service cooperation between countries and regions, China's Ministry of Justice said on Thursday.

Since it was established in December 2019, the association has facilitated in-depth cooperation and exchanges in various fields, such as international trade, cross-border investment, intellectual property rights, information security and digital economy, the ministry said at a press conference.

Over a period of more than three years, members of the association have contributed to the high-quality development of the Belt and Road, and have provided high-quality legal services for the development of major Belt and Road projects, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the China-Thailand railway and the power grid in Laos.

Kang Yu, secretary-general of the association, said that it will further study the laws and policies of the Belt and Road countries to provide legal support for individuals and enterprises.

The association was initiated by the All China Lawyers Association.

