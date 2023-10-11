Small village in S China's Hainan turns into popular surfing destination

People's Daily Online) 13:38, October 11, 2023

Tianxin village is located in the southern part of Wanning city, south China's Hainan Province. It is situated next to the crescent-shaped Riyue Bay and is 168 kilometers away from Haikou city, the provincial capital. The village is home to 1,977 people.

In 2020, surfing saw a boom in Riyue Bay. The development of Riyue Bay transformed Tianxin village into a sought-after destination for surfers from around the world. Surfing-related industries such as surf clubs, B&B hotels, and catering sprang up in the village.

"Since 2010, Riyue Bay has become a hub for international surfing competitions, drawing numerous surfing enthusiasts from across the world. From 2015 onwards, a growing number of young individuals who had previously sought employment outside the village started returning home to pursue surfing. By 2018, the daily influx of surf learners reached approximately 1,000 people, with coaches earning over 10,000 yuan ($1,370) per month," shared Chen Zhenguo, Party chief of Tianxin village.

Photo shows a B&B hotel in Tianxin village, Wanning city, south China's Hainan Province. (China News Service/Ruan Yulin)

"There are currently 36 B&B hotels in the village, with a total of 396 rooms. There are also 26 restaurants, and 426 villagers are employed in the village. Any villager capable of working can find a job in the village, and many villagers from neighboring towns and townships come to work here every day on motorcycles," said Chen.

"During the eight-day Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday this year, we were fully booked every day. This is the case every holiday, and rooms need to be reserved in advance," said Huang Yansha, the owner of a B&B hotel in Tianxin village.

When Huang returned to her hometown in 2021 to start her business, there were no such hotels in the village. However, with the rise in popularity of surfing in Riyue Bay, there was a significant increase in demand for accommodations and dining.

Huang's B&B hotel opened in May 2022, becoming the first B&B hotel in the village established and operated by a villager.

"Nowadays, numerous investors are flocking to the village to establish and operate B&B hotels. These hotels are becoming larger and more professional, effectively catering to the diverse needs of tourists," Huang stated.

Surfing clubs are a common sight in Riyue Bay, south China's Hainan Province. (China News Service/Ruan Yulin)

"There are over 100 surfing clubs in Riyue Bay, with 11 registered and licensed clubs within the village," said Chen.

"To boost the supply of talent in the field of surfing, Tianxin village actively encourages villagers to undergo professional training to become certified surfing instructors. There are 66 licensed surfing instructors working in the village," Chen said.

He added that over 100 people in the village have chosen surfing instruction as their profession.

Wang Quanzheng, born in 1999, is one of the surfing instructors in Tianxin village. At the age of 17, he went to work in different cities. After returning to the village, he dedicated himself to practicing surfing and has since passed relevant qualification exams.

In the past, the main sources of income for villagers were agriculture, animal husbandry, and working as migrant workers. However, many villagers have now ventured into the surfing industry and rural B&B hotels to increase their incomes. In 2022, the average per capita income in Tianxin village was approximately 23,000 yuan.

