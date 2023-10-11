U.S. conducts "multifaceted aggression" against Venezuela: Venezuelan FM

Xinhua) 10:18, October 11, 2023

CARACAS, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- The United States is conducting "multifaceted aggression" against Venezuela, Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said Tuesday at the United Nations Human Rights Committee in Geneva, Switzerland.

"Venezuela continues to be under constant threat from foreign powers that seek to infringe (on our country)," Gil said in his speech at the committee's 139th session.

The U.S. actions against the South American country have had a "negative" impact on the rights of its people, he said.

The United States and other countries have adopted more than 930 "restrictive or punitive" measures against Venezuela, Gil said.

He warned that these measures have drastically reduced the state's capacity to obtain the resources and services necessary to fully meet the needs of the Venezuelan people.

