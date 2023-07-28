New radar detector swiftly identifies signs of life

Xinhua) 15:17, July 28, 2023

BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- A new ultra-wideband radar life detector has passed field test, the Science and Technology Daily reported on Friday.

The detection signal of the detector can penetrate non-metallic material such as a brick wall, a wood panel, concrete, and soil, said Qi Qingjie, chief scientist with the detector's developer China Coal Technology and Engineering Group.

The detector can sense survivors' life signals, like breathing and heartbeat, in several minutes in centimeter-level resolution within a distance of 30 meters, said Qi. It can be applied in rescue efforts after earthquakes, geological disasters and landslide accidents.

The research and development team conducted life signal detection and positioning tests on subjects under various post-disaster simulation scenarios, such as high-rise building collapse and earthquake ruins, and also verified the detection duration, positioning distance and accuracy of the ultra-wideband radar life detector.

