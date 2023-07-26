Feature: Parkour gaining popularity among Chinese youths

Xinhua) 16:58, July 26, 2023

CHANGSHA, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Kong vault, lache, palm spin, side flips and wall run. These spectacular moves were recently seen as over 80 parkour runners from China and abroad competed at the Tianmen Mountain National Forest Park in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province.

Competitors were challenged to complete a sequence of jumps and flips down a nearly 300-meter-long slope with a 150-meter vertical drop from the top of the 999-step staircase leading up to the iconic Tianmen Cave, known as one of the most challenging parkour courses.

The competition featured individual speed run, individual skills challenge and team race, with the individual speed run being the most challenging. 108 sets of props were placed along the steps as obstacles, and competitors needed to maintain their balance while performing at full speed.

"I could have done better," said Chinese competitor Zhou Mianwei, who won the speed run category with a time of 1:35.505 to set a new record.

Zhou has been practicing parkour since 2015. "The spirit of parkour is to dedicate yourself to it and enjoy it," Zhou said, adding that parkour has evolved from a hobby to a way of life for him. "I enjoy the sound of the wind in my ears during practice. I will finish faster in the next race."

Yang Xiaoqiang, a 24-year-old participant from Guizhou Province, won the skills race and came second in the speed race.

Yang revealed that he had practiced almost every move in the race "at least 1,000 times." But due to the unique terrain of the Tianmen Mountain, he had to undertake more difficult challenges and once again prevailed.

The competition also attracted some renowned sporting figures, including Shang Chunsong, former captain of China's national women's gymnastics team.

After Shang started practicing parkour last year, she found differences between gymnastics and parkour in some aspects, including strength and body movement.

This is the second time the Tianmen Mountain has hosted a national parkour competition, and this year's competition features new events and new participants, especially children and overseas runners.

As parkour has become a trending sport among Chinese teenagers in recent years, the competition included a children's category, attracting 40 children aged between eight and 12.

An attendee surnamed Han, from northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, brought his 11-year-old son to Zhangjiajie to compete in the children's category.

According to Han, after trying different kinds of sports, his son was particularly fond of parkour. "Although he's only been training for one year, his abdominal muscles are firm now," Han said, adding that children can benefit from the mental and physical challenges of parkour.

"This is the biggest and most difficult course I've ever seen, and it's really exhausting," said Kacper Kosmider, a 20-year-old Polish parkour traceur, who added that sport is a "universal language" and that parkour has become a perfect means of communication between competitors.

"When we compete with overseas players, we just need to make a gesture or movement to understand each other and overcome the language barrier," said Teng Gaozheng from Hubei Province.

"Parkour was introduced to China in 2005-06. National parkour competitions were inaugurated in 2009, and a national training team for parkour was established in 2019," said Wang Yanmin, an international judge of the parkour event of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) and chief director of this year's competition.

Wang said the majority of Chinese parkour enthusiasts are aged between six and 13, and from 18 to 38 years old. "There are at least two professional parkour clubs or more than a dozen training institutions for children's parkour in almost all major cities in China," he said.

