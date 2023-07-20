Explore beauty of Feicui Lake in Mangya, NW China's Qinghai

July 20, 2023

Tourists pose for pictures at Feicui Lake, or Emerald Lake, in Mangya city, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Kuang Yu)

Spanning 26 square kilometers, Feicui Lake, or Emerald Lake, in Mangya city, northwest China's Qinghai Province, is a popular tourist destination which consists of salt lakes in different colors, sizes, shapes and depths.

Feicui Lake, or Emerald Lake, in Mangya city, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo/Song Zhongyong)

"The lake used to be a mining area. Two years ago, some tourists came here and shared pictures and videos of the lake on social media. After that, the lake became famous," said Zhao Yikun, who is in charge of the Feicui Lake scenic area.

Tourists take photos at Feicui Lake, or Emerald Lake, in Mangya city, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Kuang Yu)

A child plays in Feicui Lake, or Emerald Lake, in Mangya city, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Kuang Yu)

Mangya city sits at the westernmost end of the Qaidam Basin and borders Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in northwest China. It is more than 1,200 kilometers from the provincial capital Xining and there are no cities neighboring it within 300 kilometers, hence its nickname "the loneliest city in China."

Feicui Lake, or Emerald Lake, in Mangya city, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Kuang Yu)

Feicui Lake, or Emerald Lake, in Mangya city, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Kuang Yu)

