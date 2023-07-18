China's top political advisor stresses efforts on sound economic development

Xinhua) 09:03, July 18, 2023

Wang Huning, a Standing Committee member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, delivers a speech while attending a symposium on analyzing the economic situation in the first half of this year in Beijing, capital of China, July 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Monday stressed efforts to advance the healthy development of China's economy.

Wang, a Standing Committee member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), made the remarks while attending a symposium on analyzing the economic situation in the first half of this year.

Wang called for efforts to think and act in line with the decisions and plans on economic work made by the CPC Central Committee, and work with greater confidence and determination to promote sustained and sound economic development.

Stressing the need to view China's economic situation from a comprehensive, dialectical and long-term perspective, Wang also urged achieving the annual economic development target with high quality.

The CPPCC should firmly grasp the focus of promoting high-quality development, and make contributions to the country's stable and long-term development, he said.

