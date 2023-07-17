Guizhou makes big stride in development of new energy industry in recent years

This aerial photo taken on July 6, 2023 shows a photovoltaic (PV) power plant in Ertang Town of Weining Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Guizhou has made big stride in the development of new energy industry in recent years, and also developed farming and livestock breeding by making the most of the areas under PV panels.

By the end of June 2023, the total installed capacity of new energy in Guizhou had reached 21.81 million kilowatts.

This aerial photo taken on July 13, 2023 shows sheep grazing on a grassland under wind power turbines in Xueshan Town of Weining Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Villagers plant hot peppers under the photovoltaic (PV) panels in Xinqiao Town of Anlong County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Oxen rest on a grassland under wind power turbines in Xueshan Town of Weining Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County in southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This aerial photo taken on July 5, 2023 shows a photovoltaic (PV) power plant in Xinqiao Town of Anlong County in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Sheep graze on a grassland under wind power turbines in Xueshan Town of Weining Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County in southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

