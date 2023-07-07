China, WIPO celebrate 50th anniversary of cooperation in Geneva

Xinhua) 14:45, July 07, 2023

GENEVA, July 6 (Xinhua) -- A series of activities marking the 50th anniversary of cooperation between China and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) was held Thursday in Geneva.

"In the past years, China has been sticking to the principles of openness, inclusiveness, balance, and universal benefit, and firmly supporting the multilateral IP system," said Shen Changyu, director of China National Intellectual Property Administration.

"The cooperation between the two sides has led to great achievements. It has become another successful story of cooperation between China and UN specialized agencies," he said.

Shen also noted that China has set up a complete IP legal system in line with international rules, and become an active builder, an important contributor, and a firm defender of international IP system.

Daren Tang, director general of WIPO, praised China's achievements in intellectual property over the past 50 years and pledged to strengthen cooperation with China continuously.

Zhang Jianchun, vice minister of the Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, and Chen Xu, permanent representative of China to the United Nations Office at Geneva, also attended the celebration with staffs from other international organizations in Switzerland.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)