China to establish national-level expert medical emergency response teams
(Xinhua) 14:13, July 07, 2023
BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- China's National Health Commission will establish a number of national-level expert medical emergency response teams, according to a statement released by the commission on Thursday.
The expert teams cover 22 medical disciplines, including emergency medicine, critical care medicine, orthopedic medicine and epidemiology, the statement said.
They are expected to provide policy suggestions and technical support for the construction of the country's medical emergency response system, and formulate regulations for medical emergency management and methods.
The teams will also guide and participate in emergency medical response and treatment work nationwide, the statement said.
