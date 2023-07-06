New warehouses add storage capacity to major grain reserve depot in Tianjin
A worker transports grains at Dagang branch of Central Grain Reserve Tianjin Dongli Direct Warehouse Co., Ltd. in north China's Tianjin, July 5, 2023. Twenty-three new warehouses are put into use at Dagang branch of Central Grain Reserve Tianjin Dongli Direct Warehouse Co., Ltd., adding a total storage capacity of about 200,000 tons to the major grain reserve depot in Tianjin. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
This aerial photo taken on July 5, 2023 shows warehouses at Dagang branch of Central Grain Reserve Tianjin Dongli Direct Warehouse Co., Ltd. in north China's Tianjin, July 5, 2023. Twenty-three new warehouses are put into use at Dagang branch of Central Grain Reserve Tianjin Dongli Direct Warehouse Co., Ltd., adding a total storage capacity of about 200,000 tons to the major grain reserve depot in Tianjin. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
This aerial photo shows trunks loaded with grains lining up at Dagang branch of Central Grain Reserve Tianjin Dongli Direct Warehouse Co., Ltd. in north China's Tianjin, July 5, 2023. Twenty-three new warehouses are put into use at Dagang branch of Central Grain Reserve Tianjin Dongli Direct Warehouse Co., Ltd., adding a total storage capacity of about 200,000 tons to the major grain reserve depot in Tianjin. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Workers unload grains at Dagang branch of Central Grain Reserve Tianjin Dongli Direct Warehouse Co., Ltd. in north China's Tianjin, July 5, 2023. Twenty-three new warehouses are put into use at Dagang branch of Central Grain Reserve Tianjin Dongli Direct Warehouse Co., Ltd., adding a total storage capacity of about 200,000 tons to the major grain reserve depot in Tianjin. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Workers unload grains at Dagang branch of Central Grain Reserve Tianjin Dongli Direct Warehouse Co., Ltd. in north China's Tianjin, July 5, 2023. Twenty-three new warehouses are put into use at Dagang branch of Central Grain Reserve Tianjin Dongli Direct Warehouse Co., Ltd., adding a total storage capacity of about 200,000 tons to the major grain reserve depot in Tianjin. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Workers transport grains at Dagang branch of Central Grain Reserve Tianjin Dongli Direct Warehouse Co., Ltd. in north China's Tianjin, July 5, 2023. Twenty-three new warehouses are put into use at Dagang branch of Central Grain Reserve Tianjin Dongli Direct Warehouse Co., Ltd., adding a total storage capacity of about 200,000 tons to the major grain reserve depot in Tianjin. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Photos
