New warehouses add storage capacity to major grain reserve depot in Tianjin

Xinhua) 11:24, July 06, 2023

A worker transports grains at Dagang branch of Central Grain Reserve Tianjin Dongli Direct Warehouse Co., Ltd. in north China's Tianjin, July 5, 2023. Twenty-three new warehouses are put into use at Dagang branch of Central Grain Reserve Tianjin Dongli Direct Warehouse Co., Ltd., adding a total storage capacity of about 200,000 tons to the major grain reserve depot in Tianjin. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

