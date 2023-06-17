China mulls policies to bolster sustained economic recovery

Xinhua) 09:37, June 17, 2023

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- China is mulling several policies to promote sustained recovery of its economy, according to a State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Qiang on Friday.

The meeting said China's overall economy is rebounding and improving, with recovering market demand, climbing output and supply, stable prices and employment, and solid advancement in high-quality development.

The meeting also noted that China's economic recovery has been impacted by an increasingly complex external environment and slowdowns in global trade and investment. In response to the changing economic landscape, it is imperative to introduce policies that are more effective, it said.

Policies mulled at the meeting centered on four aspects, namely improving macroeconomic policies, expanding effective demand, strengthening and optimizing the real economy, and preventing and resolving risks in key fields.

The meeting also deliberated and adopted an action plan to support financing for technology-based enterprises and a draft regulation on the supervision and administration of private investment funds.

As technology-based enterprises at different development stages have varied demand, financial institutions are encouraged to further optimize products, markets and services to provide diversified relay financial services throughout the entire lifecycles of such enterprises, according to the meeting.

The private investment fund sector has developed rapidly in China, playing a positive role in serving the real economy and supporting entrepreneurship and innovation, the meeting said, adding that specialized administrative regulations will help protect investors and safeguard the healthy development of the sector.

