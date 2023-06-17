Xi meets with Bill Gates

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill &Melinda Gates Foundation, in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill &Melinda Gates Foundation, in Beijing on Friday.

Xi applauded Gates and the Gates Foundation for their long-term work to promote poverty reduction, health, development and philanthropy around the world.

"At present, momentous changes unseen in a century are accelerating across the world. I put forward the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative to provide Chinese solutions to global challenges," Xi said.

Xi said that China is first and foremost focused on solving its own problems. He said that as a large country with a population of over 1.4 billion, China's long-term stability and sustained development are major contributions to world peace, stability and prosperity.

China will consolidate its achievements in poverty alleviation, realize rural revitalization, and constantly improve rural health, Xi said.

Stressing that China is committed to advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization, Xi said China will never fall into a pattern of seeking hegemony, and will instead work with other countries to achieve common development and build a community with a shared future for humanity.

Xi said that China is ready to carry out extensive cooperation with all countries on scientific and technological innovation, and actively participate in and promote the response to global challenges such as climate change, the fight against the pandemic and public health.

China will continue to strengthen cooperation with the Gates Foundation in relevant fields, and will provide support and assistance to other developing countries within its capacity, he said.

"You're the first American friend I've met in Beijing this year," Xi told Gates, noting that people should travel and communicate more to increase their understanding as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The foundation of China-U.S. relations lies in the people. We have always placed our hope on the American people and wish all the best for the friendship between the two peoples," Xi said.

Gates spoke about the progress of cooperation with China and his vision for the future. He said that China has made remarkable achievements in poverty reduction and COVID-19 response, setting a good example for the world.

He said that in recent years, the Gates Foundation's cooperation with China has made remarkable progress, and that accelerating innovation and development in China is good for China, developing countries and the world.

The Gates Foundation is committed to strengthening cooperation with China in the fields of innovation, global poverty reduction, public health, research and development of drugs, rural areas and agriculture, and spreading successful practices and technologies to other developing countries, Gates said.

