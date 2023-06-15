Home>>
NATO set to boost troops on high alert
(Xinhua) 09:15, June 15, 2023
BRUSSELS, June 14 (Xinhua) -- NATO is set to boost the number of troops on high alert and increase ammunition production, its secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.
Stoltenberg was speaking ahead of a two-day meeting of the alliance's defense ministers in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, which will include talks with around 20 of the world's leading defense companies.
Stoltenberg told a press conference that NATO had new regional plans to defend allied territory.
"I expect that defense ministers will review a new Defense Production Action Plan ... It aims to rapidly address shortfalls in our stocks," he added.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- NATO exercise to cause disruption to passenger flights, raising concerns in Germany
- NATO begins biggest ever air exercise amid fears of flight delays
- Türkiye's Erdogan continues to face challenges in ties with NATO allies after re-election
- Most Asia-Pacific countries don't welcome NATO's outreach: spokesperson
- NATO soldiers clash with local Serbs in northern Kosovo, over 50 civilians injured
- Russia's upper house supports denunciation of European armed forces treaty
- NATO expansion harms talks on European security: Russian FM
- Russian fighter escorts NATO military planes over Baltic Sea
- Serbia, China mark 24th anniversary of embassy bombing by NATO
- Protests against NATO held across Sweden
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.