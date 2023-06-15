NATO set to boost troops on high alert

Xinhua) 09:15, June 15, 2023

BRUSSELS, June 14 (Xinhua) -- NATO is set to boost the number of troops on high alert and increase ammunition production, its secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

Stoltenberg was speaking ahead of a two-day meeting of the alliance's defense ministers in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, which will include talks with around 20 of the world's leading defense companies.

Stoltenberg told a press conference that NATO had new regional plans to defend allied territory.

"I expect that defense ministers will review a new Defense Production Action Plan ... It aims to rapidly address shortfalls in our stocks," he added.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)