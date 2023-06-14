Home>>
Gen Z takes on Shanghai: Never too late
(People's Daily App) 11:01, June 14, 2023
It is often said that old age is boring, but is it really?
Director Nataniela R. from Madagascar in this episode shows the life stories of two Shanghai fashionable and trendy elderly people. We will see what old age means to them.
(Video source: International Channel Shanghai)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.