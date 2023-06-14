Türkiye opens consulate general in southwest China's Chengdu

Xinhua) 08:55, June 14, 2023

CHENGDU, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Türkiye on Tuesday opened a new consulate general in Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, according to the provincial foreign affairs office.

It is Türkiye's fourth consular office in China, and it will deal with affairs between Türkiye and southwest China's Sichuan, Yunnan and Guizhou provinces, as well as Chongqing Municipality.

Wu Xi, director general of the department of consular affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the opening of the consulate will provide new impetus and a window for mutually beneficial cooperation and mutual understanding between China and Türkiye.

Eyeing vast potential and opportunities for cooperation, Ismail Hakki Musa, ambassador of Türkiye to China, said at the opening ceremony that efforts will be made to establish partnerships in the fields of tourism, culture, education, innovation, science and technology.

Economic cooperation, trade and people-to-people exchanges between Sichuan and Türkiye have expanded steadily over the years. In 2022, the total import and export volume between Sichuan and Türkiye exceeded 8.2 billion yuan (about 1.15 billion U.S. dollars), up 35.7 percent year on year.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)